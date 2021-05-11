Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,096,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,341.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.