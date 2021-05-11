Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

