Daniel C. Croteau Acquires 1,400 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

