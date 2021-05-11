Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of DANOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 244,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,016. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
