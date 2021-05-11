Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of DANOY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 244,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,016. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

