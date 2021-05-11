Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $161,606.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00080682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00609958 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002216 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

