Datamine Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $148,393.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00624088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

