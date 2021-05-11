Datawallet (DXT) One Day Volume Hits $14,407.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Datawallet has a market cap of $284,459.96 and approximately $14,407.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

