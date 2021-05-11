Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $119,579.94 and approximately $118.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

