DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $809,033.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

