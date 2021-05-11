DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

