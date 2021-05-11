DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.56 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

NYSE FE opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

