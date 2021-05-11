DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 23,034 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

KL opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

