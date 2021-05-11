Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Set at GBX 390 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) has been given a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

ROO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Deliveroo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Deliveroo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

