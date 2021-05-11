Delta Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,280.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

