Desjardins Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.52 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

