Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

AF stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.77. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

