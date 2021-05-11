Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
