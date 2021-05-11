Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

