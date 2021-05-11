DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Beta Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

