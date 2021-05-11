Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $184.66.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

