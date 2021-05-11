Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 3,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,639. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $411.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

