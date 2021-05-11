DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 2885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

