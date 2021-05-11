DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 2885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit