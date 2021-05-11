Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $87.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. 3,946,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

