Digitex Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

