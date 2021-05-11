Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $86,665.23 and $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

