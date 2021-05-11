Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 664,900 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

