Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 221,669 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

OSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

