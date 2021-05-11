Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stake Lifted by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Diodes accounts for about 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Diodes by 17.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 285,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 265,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 70,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of DIOD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

