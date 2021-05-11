DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Raised to $3.75 at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRTT. National Bankshares lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

