dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,720 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.81% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,612,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $22,825,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMYD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DMYD opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

