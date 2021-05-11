Domtar (TSE:UFS) Trading 14.6% Higher

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$65.70 and last traded at C$65.62. 115,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 38,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -20.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499996 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

