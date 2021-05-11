DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0711

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 11% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.45 or 0.02824178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00697212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

