Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

