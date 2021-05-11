DTE Energy (DTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – DTE Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – DTE Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

5/3/2021 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

4/27/2021 – DTE Energy had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/26/2021 – DTE Energy had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

4/26/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

4/14/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – DTE Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

