DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $14.95. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 2,252 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.