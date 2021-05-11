Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

