Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. 4,489,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,560. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

