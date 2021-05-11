Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 293,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

