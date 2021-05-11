Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI stock opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

