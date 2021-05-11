Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,564,000 after buying an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,019,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.