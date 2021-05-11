Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

