Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

