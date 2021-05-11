DXdao (DXD) Reaches One Day Volume of $939,692.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. DXdao has a total market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $939,692.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $344.80 or 0.00625978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00075503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

