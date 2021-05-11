Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DVAX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 6,973,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,529. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,183,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

