E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.17. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

