Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 196,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,588. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $751.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.