East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Sells 946 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rudolph Estrada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 11,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 287,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

