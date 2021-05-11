Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,548 shares of company stock worth $17,935,693 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

