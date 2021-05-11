Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz Sells 14,254 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.19.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.