Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $10,581,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.