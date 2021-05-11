Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.300 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.76. 1,635,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

